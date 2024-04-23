Man shot in neck in during apparent road rage incident on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot during an apparent road rage incident on the city’s Southwest Side overnight, according to the San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the 4700 block of West Military Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the neck. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police said the man injured was a backseat passenger inside a pickup truck with two other people when they got into a road rage incident with another vehicle. Someone inside a black lifted pickup truck eventually fired gunshots, wounding the man, police said.

SAPD said it is not immediately clear what started the altercation, or where it actually happened. The man was driven to a convenience store on West Military where they eventually called for help.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. A description of the shooter is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.