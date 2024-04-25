‘I miss you, bro’: Family mourns man killed in South Side stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified the victim in a stabbing on the South Side that left one man dead on Tuesday.

The family of the 27-year-old man who died held a vigil and balloon release for their loved one at the corner of Clamp Avenue and Grosvenor Boulevard.

The location had a stark difference from Tuesday’s homicide investigation at the intersection, but the pain remains the same.

“I want to see him. I want to hear him. I want to hear him tell me he loves me,” said Angelique Patlan, the victim’s sister.

The siblings of the victim, Robert Patlan, said their brother is the 27-year-old whose life was taken too soon.

“I can’t imagine what his mind was going through during those last moments of his life, knowing that he couldn’t do anything,” said Paul Patlan, the victim’s brother.

According to SAPD, Robert Patlan and a 58-year-old man were at Patlan’s girlfriend’s house when an argument turned physical.

“I know he was able to take the gun away, but the fact that the dude was able to pull a second weapon from his side and, knowing that he has a second weapon, was able to use it quickly on my brother,” said Paul Patlan.

Investigators said Robert Patlan managed to get a gun away from the 58-year-old man and then shot him, but the man then stabbed Patlan.

Police said the 58-year-old is considered the suspect and is in critical condition in the hospital.

“Do you know the people he was hanging out with — his girlfriend, his friend?” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas.

“I don’t know them. I’ve never met them,” answered Paul Patlan.

Robert Patlan’s family said they all had a tough upbringing, but their brother didn’t let that stop him.

“He was going to school. He had his electrician license. He was so happy,” said Angelique Patlan.

“Is there anything you say to Robert right now?” Barajas asked.

“I miss you, bro. I love you so much with all my heart. I’m beyond proud of you for the things you’ve accomplished in life. I’m proud to call you my little brother,” said Paul Patlan.