KSAT wins Showcase Award for Enterprise and Innovation in Journalism for ‘One Year In: Uvalde’

KSAT was awarded by the Headliners Foundation of Texas a 2023 Silver Showcase Award for Enterprise and Innovation in Journalism in the Storytelling category for the special digital project “One Year In: Uvalde.”

This project was dedicated to telling the story of the Uvalde community one year after a tragedy changed its identity forever. KSAT 12 interviewed survivors and families of victims from the Robb Elementary School shooting as well as policymakers and residents.

“We put our heart and soul into this project, because the victims, survivors and people of Uvalde deserve the best storytelling. As we approach May 24, this award should again remind us of how important our job is,” said Rebecca Salinas, digital journalist at KSAT.

KSAT was selected “by a committee of veteran journalists, editors and journalism educators who judged entries from media outlets throughout the state,” according to Headliners Foundation, who announced the award Tuesday.

“The Showcase Award for Enterprise and Innovation in Journalism judges the Storytelling category entries from across all platforms – digital, broadcast, magazine, and newspaper – whose content uses compelling storytelling to shed new light on an aspect of Texas and Texans, including their evolving culture and history,” a release from the Headliners Foundation reads.

Read the winning submission here.

“The journalists in our newsroom have displayed integrity, professionalism and thoughtfulness in the coverage of this tragedy. This award exemplifies our dedication to serving the community with the best journalism we can produce on all platforms,” said Kolten Parker, digital executive producer at KSAT.

KSAT 12′s mission every day is to be entrenched in our community, from citywide events and listening to residents’ voices and concerns through our “Know My Neighborhood” reporting to being in the community and working to bring innovative and impactful content to our viewers.

