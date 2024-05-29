Classes at Mark Twain, Bonham academies in SAISD to reopen on Wednesday after air-conditioning issues

SAN ANTONIO – Classes are set to resume on Wednesday at two San Antonio Independent School District campuses after an air-conditioning issue canceled class for a day.

A spokesperson said Mark Twain Dual Language Academy and Bonham Academy both had to cancel class on Tuesday.

In a letter to Bonham families, Principal Christopher Herrera said an air conditioner was not functioning that and a new chiller was installed. The letter states they had to cancel classes to give the building enough time to cool.

In a letter to Mark Twain families, Principal David Garcia stated they are working on chillers to cool the campus.

“We will have the air conditioning system functioning today. However, it will take some time to adequately cool the building for the comfort of students and staff,” Garcia wrote.

Not a new issue

Last week, Superintendent Jaime Aquino addressed SAISD’s ongoing HVAC issues in a letter to parents and staff.

“Please rest assured that during these last few days of the school year we are doing all that we can to make sure that our heating, air conditioning, and ventilation (HVAC) are working as they should, and that all students have a suitable place to learn,” the letter stated.

The letter was in response to a report that addressed the HVAC issues, a problem the district has been facing for months.

Aquino promised “contingency plans to move students to cooler spaces” as necessary, saying every school is “being proactive.”

Aquino noted, however, that not all schools have experienced problems.

If a child’s school is affected, Aquino said the school’s principal “will keep the comfort of your child in mind by continuing instruction in spaces that are cooler.”

SAISD’s last day of school is Thursday, May 30.