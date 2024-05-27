88º
Driver ejected during rollover crash on Loop 410

Crash happened on eastbound lanes near Old Corpus Christi Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, South Side
A driver was ejected during a rollover crash on Monday, May 27, 2024, in the 9300 block of SE Loop 410. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the South Side.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Monday in the 9300 block of SE Loop 410, not far from Old Corpus Christi Road.

According to SAPD, the driver was heading eastbound on the highway when they lost control, swerved off the main lanes and went into a grassy area. The car then hit a guardrail and rolled over, police said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.

