Overturned tractor-trailer causes traffic backup on Interstate 37 near Braunig Lake

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed one lane of Interstate 37 near Braunig Lake on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-37 near Donop Road in Southeast Bexar County.

This is resulting in a big backup inbound on I-37. Drivers should use caution.

Major rollover involving a tractor trailer along I-37 near Braunig Lake. This is resulting in big backups inbound on I-37. pic.twitter.com/mCNOu2BrVc — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) May 28, 2024

