Overturned tractor-trailer causes traffic backup on Interstate 37 near Braunig Lake

Drivers should use caution in the area

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed one lane on I-37 North at Braunig Lake. (TxDOT)

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed one lane of Interstate 37 near Braunig Lake on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-37 near Donop Road in Southeast Bexar County.

This is resulting in a big backup inbound on I-37. Drivers should use caution.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

