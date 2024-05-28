Overturned tractor-trailer causes traffic backup on Interstate 37 near Braunig Lake

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed one lane of Interstate 37 near Braunig Lake on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-37 near Donop Road in Southeast Bexar County.
This is resulting in a big backup inbound on I-37. Drivers should use caution.
6am 5/28 TRAFFIC ALERT:— Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) May 28, 2024
