Fire damages multiple units at Northwest Side apartment complex

SAFD responds to a fire in the 5400 block of Rowley Road on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire damaged multiple units at a Medical Center-area apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

The fire was called out at 9:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Rowley Road, not far from Babcock Road and Medical Drive on the Northwest Side.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio firefighters said the fire started in a second-floor unit at The Abbey at Medical Center apartments, and they are searching for the person who lives in that unit.

It is unknown if that person was home at the time, and firefighters have not yet searched the apartment.

SAFD said that other residents have been accounted for. So far, no injuries have been reported but a few cats are missing.

A total of eight units were affected. SAFD said the fire drew a large response due to Tuesday’s heat, but the flames have been extinguished.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

SAFD responds to a fire in the 5400 block of Rowley Road on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAFD responds to a fire in the 5400 block of Rowley Road on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)