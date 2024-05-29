Crime Stoppers, SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck woman after motorcycle accident in 2022

San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a red Dodge Neon (similar to this one) who fatally struck a woman after she fell off a motorcycle on Sept. 29, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in searching for the driver who fatally struck a 27-year-old woman after she fell off a motorcycle in 2022.

Angelica Cardenas was hit by a red Dodge Neon sedan at around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2022, in the 2300 Highway 90 W.

A Crime Stoppers report states Cardenas was riding on the back of a Harley Davidson motorcycle when the bike struck a folding table, causing Cardenas and the driver to fall off.

The Neon struck Cardenas and fled the scene without rendering aid, the report states. Cardenas died from her injuries.

Police are searching for the driver of the Neon, which was possibly a 1997 model or older.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

