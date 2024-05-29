Ellen DeGeneres’ farewell tour to stop in San Antonio this July

"Ellen’s Last Stand… Up" tour stops in San Antonio on July 12

SAN ANTONIO – Ellen DeGeneres’ farewell tour is stopping in San Antonio this summer.

“Ellen’s Last Stand… Up” show will be in the Alamo City at the Majestic Theatre on July 12. The doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning an hour later.

The tour will visit 27 cities across North America to reintroduce DeGeneres’ trademark wit and laughter-inducing anecdotes back to the spotlight.

Presale tickets will be available on Livenation.com starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, and general ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

If you don’t score San Antonio tickets, DeGeneres will also stop at ACL Live at the Moody Theater on July 13.

