St Pierre Bakery hosting free Taste of Paris event at the Pearl in early June

St Pierre's Taste of Paris at The Pearl San Antonio next weekend

SAN ANTONIO – St Pierre Bakery is kicking off its summer road trip next weekend at the Pearl with its Taste of Paris event, giving out free sandwiches on its brioche buns.

San Antonians can get free light summer sandwiches via the company’s mobile food truck. Participants will be given a “Ticket to Paris,” which earns them a complementary menu item from the truck, according to a news release.

Recommended Videos

The event will also include croquet, cornhole and beanbag games.

The St Pierre Bakery food truck’s Taste of Paris will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 7, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9.