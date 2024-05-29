87º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

St Pierre Bakery hosting free Taste of Paris event at the Pearl in early June

Visitors will get a ‘Ticket to Paris,’ which earns them a complementary menu item from the food truck

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: St Pierre Bakery, Pearl, San Antonio, Things To Do
St Pierre's Taste of Paris at The Pearl San Antonio next weekend (St Pierre's Bakery)

SAN ANTONIO – St Pierre Bakery is kicking off its summer road trip next weekend at the Pearl with its Taste of Paris event, giving out free sandwiches on its brioche buns.

San Antonians can get free light summer sandwiches via the company’s mobile food truck. Participants will be given a “Ticket to Paris,” which earns them a complementary menu item from the truck, according to a news release.

Recommended Videos

The event will also include croquet, cornhole and beanbag games.

The St Pierre Bakery food truck’s Taste of Paris will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 7, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos