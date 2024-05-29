97º
Suspect, victim involved in carjacking apparently knew each other, SAPD says

Robert Esquivel is charged with aggravated robbery and is currently in jail on a $125,000 bond

Robert Esquivel booking photo. (Copyright 2024 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a carjacking apparently knew the victim he pulled a gun on, police said.

According to a San Antonio police preliminary report, a woman told police that she picked up Robert Esquivel, 32, who the report said is a “significant other.”

The woman told police that Esquivel pulled a gun on her and pushed her from the moving vehicle around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of Compton Avenue.

The police report on Wednesday said that the woman voluntarily picked up Esquivel. Police at the scene did not initially identify a relationship between Esquivel and the woman.

San Antonio police officers detain a man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint on the South Side on May 28, 2024. (KSAT)

SAPD said the woman suffered minor cuts to her leg when she landed on the ground.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and Esquivel near the area of the 6800 block of Atlas Drive.

Police said Esquivel bailed out of the SUV and attempted to run, but he was caught and arrested shortly after without further incident.

Esquivel faces a charge of aggravated robbery and is currently in Bexar County Jail on a $125,000 bond, court records say.

