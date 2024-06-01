Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips into deadly hit-and-run on Northeast Side

The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Harry Wurzbach Road and Timberlane Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking tips from the public to identify a person involved in a deadly hit-and-run from earlier this week.

The hit-and-run happened around 10:21 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Harry Wurzbach Road and Timberlane Drive.

Jessica Lynn Vela, 39, was walking south on Harry Wurzbach Road and approaching Timberlane Drive when she was fatally run over by someone driving a white SUV, according to SAPD.

Vehicle debris located on the scene belonged to a Lincoln MKX between 2000 and 2010, police said.

SAPD said the vehicle had some noticeable damage to the right front side of it.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers’ website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

