Former San Antonio firefighters union president arrested on stalking charge

Chris Steele was arrested Friday in San Marcos

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The former president of the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association has been arrested on a felony stalking charge.

According to Hays County Jail records, Christopher Steele, 57, was arrested Friday in San Marcos on an arrest warrant out of Bexar County.

Further details about his arrest aren’t immediately available, partially because Bexar County switched their online records system.

Steele retired as a battalion chief from the San Antonio Fire Department in August 2021.

During Steele’s tenure as fire union president, he led a campaign to limit the San Antonio city manager’s pay and tenure, which voters ultimately approved as an amendment to the city charter in 2018.

About the Authors

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

