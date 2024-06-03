Former San Antonio firefighters union president arrested on stalking charge

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The former president of the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association has been arrested on a felony stalking charge.

According to Hays County Jail records, Christopher Steele, 57, was arrested Friday in San Marcos on an arrest warrant out of Bexar County.

Further details about his arrest aren’t immediately available, partially because Bexar County switched their online records system.

Steele retired as a battalion chief from the San Antonio Fire Department in August 2021.

During Steele’s tenure as fire union president, he led a campaign to limit the San Antonio city manager’s pay and tenure, which voters ultimately approved as an amendment to the city charter in 2018.