South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to host blood drive at Bonham Exchange this Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is partnering with Bonham Exchange for a blood drive this Tuesday.

STBTC said donations are in critical need amid a 25% drop and a continuous need for daily blood transfusions at local hospitals.

The blood drive will be held at Bonham Exchange, an LGBTQ+ venue and club in the downtown area.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration changed its guidelines for gay men based on eligibility on individual risks for exposure to HIV instead of sexual orientation. The change was made based on scientific research and results from blood centers in the United Kingdom and Canada, STBTC said. Find more information on eligibility requirements here.

“Blood donation in our nation has become more inclusive, as discriminatory barriers have been lifted to encourage a wider range of donors,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg stated in a news release. “This significant milestone blood drive marks a step forward in ensuring that everyone feels welcome to help save lives.”

The drive will be held from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at 411 Bonham. All donors will receive a Pride donation T-shirt.

You can make an appointment on the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center website or by calling 210-731-5590.