Former UTSA coach Larry Coker selected for 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

SAN ANTONIO – Former University of Texas at San Antonio head football coach Larry Coker was selected for the 2025 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, the university announced on Monday.

Coker, a two-time National Coach of the Year (2001-02) was UTSA’s inaugural head football coach and helped build the program from scratch.

After a practice season in 2010, he led the Roadrunners to a 4-6 debut season and would go on to double the team’s win total in year two, posting an 8-4 record in 2012.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, considering more than 5.7 million people have played college football and only 1,093 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

Coker had a 7-5 record in year three, before coaching the team an additional two years.

Prior to coaching at UTSA, Coker led the University of Miami to the 2001 National Championship in his first season, becoming just the second coach in NCAA history to do so. At Miami, Coker had a 60-15 record in six seasons, including wins in his first 24 games.

In all, he led the Hurricanes to a pair of Bowl Championship Series (BCS) title game appearances, three BCS bowl games, a total of six bowl contests overall and three consecutive Big East Conference Championships from 2001-03.

UTSA coach Larry Coker, left, runs onto the field with his team prior to an NCAA college football game against UTEP, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (AP)

UTSA said Coker finished his head coaching career with a career record of 86-47 (.647) and mentored more than 25 All-Americans, nearly 100 first-team all-conference selections and more than 90 academic all-conference honorees. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2018, and was a member of UTSA athletics’ inaugural Hall of Fame Class in October 2023.

Coker is one of nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision who appear on the latest ballot, along with 77 FBS players and 101 players and 34 coaches from the divisional ranks, a press release said.

UTSA said the announcement of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2025, with more details to come.