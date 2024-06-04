KSAT wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for digital project ‘One Year In: Uvalde’

KSAT is honored to be recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association Edward R. Murrow Awards for our special digital project “One Year In: Uvalde.”

The awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news, honoring outstanding electronic journalism since 1971.

“Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism,” the organization states.

The project was dedicated to telling the story of the Uvalde community one year after a tragedy changed its identity forever. KSAT 12 interviewed survivors and families of victims from the Robb Elementary School shooting as well as policymakers and residents.

Our newsroom's continued commitment to Uvalde is showcased in this special, award-winning interactive website- https://t.co/AxPdDuRie0 pic.twitter.com/yQjDUKpNFH — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) June 4, 2024

This recognition is in addition to other awards KSAT has been honored with for continued coverage of Uvalde, including:

‘We put our heart and soul into this project’

Some of the members of the project team shared what the award meant to them.

“This project was more than just an assignment for our team. Our commitment to ‘Remember Their Names’ drove us to put together this memorial to the 21+1 and safe space for the families and our neighbors in Uvalde who are still healing,” said Andrew Wilson, digital journalist at KSAT.

“We put our heart and soul into this project, because the victims, survivors and people of Uvalde deserve the best storytelling. As we approach May 24, this award should again remind us of how important our job is,” said Rebecca Salinas, digital journalist at KSAT.

“When we committed to keep covering the tragedy at Robb Elementary, we made it with the intention to get to know the families most impacted and how this would change Uvalde as a whole. For more than a year, we grew to love the 21 families, and the survivors from classrooms 111 and 112. The bonds that we formed will last a lifetime and it’s an incredible honor to have that work recognized in this way. Our hope is that by continuing that promise we made on May 24, 2022, we can keep the memories of those taken alive. Remember their names,” said Leigh Waldman, former reporter at KSAT.

“Winning this award gives a form of validation for the work we have done in Uvalde, I am proud of the small group of people who shared a common love and compassion for these families. We love them, we love their fight for change, and we love how strong they are. Remember the names of those lost and remember the dreams they had. They will always be names to stand for,” said Gavin Nesbitt, photojournalist at KSAT.

“This piece was put together by a team dedicated to sharing the stories of the families in Uvalde who have suffered incredible pain and loss. This is the work I’m proudest of and I hope it continues to help in their mission to make sure we always remember their names,” said Valerie Gomez, video editor at KSAT.

“I am honored to be part of the team that put this project together. While design played a role, the dedication and sensitivity of the journalists who worked on this truly deserve the recognition. Our hearts are with the victims of the tragedy we covered, and we hope our work contributes positively to their memory and the ongoing dialogue surrounding such events,” said Henry Keller, graphic artist at KSAT.

“The tragedy and its aftermath were heartbreaking to cover. Uvalde and these families will stay with us forever,” said Stephania Jimenez, anchor at KSAT.

“We made a commitment on our newscast the day of the Robb Elementary Tragedy to focus on and remember those innocent lives lost that day. This was a huge part of that effort and I’m honored the effort was recognized. Edward R. Murrow is a hero of mine and as great as it is to be recognized in his name, I accept the award in the name of the 21 lost at Robb,” said Steve Spriester, anchor at KSAT.

“The journalists in our newsroom have displayed integrity, professionalism and thoughtfulness in the coverage of this tragedy. This award exemplifies our dedication to serving the community with the best journalism we can produce on all platforms,” said Kolten Parker, digital executive producer at KSAT.

“Reporting on the tragedy in Uvalde has been some of the most difficult and important work we’ve done as a station,” said Mario Orellana, KSAT 12 news director. “This project marks a year of teamwork and innovation, and it showcases the multi-platform, community-focused reporting that KSAT prides itself on.”

Tess Mata

Jacklyn Cazares

Uziyah Garcia

Amerie Jo Garza

Xavier Lopez

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez

Makenna Lee Elrod

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia

Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio

Layla Salazar

Eliahana Torres

Rojelio Torres

Jaliah Nicole Silguero

Alithia Ramirez

Jose Flores Jr.

Maranda Mathis

Maite Rodriguez

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo

Eva Mireles

Irma Garcia

