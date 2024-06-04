OLLU Softball celebrates first national championship win in school history

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University threw a massive celebration for their softball team on Monday afternoon for winning the NAIA World Series.

It was the first national championship victory in school history.

A couple of fire trucks from Station #8 of the San Antonio Fire Department escorted the softball squad to the field.

The players were showered with confetti, hugs, and cheers as they walked to the OLLU Softball field.

A considerable crowd was on hand to recognize the champs, another special moment in addition to winning it all.

The No. 1 ranked Saints beat Jessup University in the final 2-0 to finish the season with 57 wins and three losses.

The Saints won all four games at the NAIA World Series.