San Antonio carnitas business featured on Netflix to open new brick-and-mortar location downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio carnitas business featured on Netflix’s Taco Chronicles a few years ago will soon have a new home, just a short distance from its current food truck location on Broadway.

Carnitas Don Raul shared the new location renderings on the business’ Instagram, showing that the company is working on the project with Maria Guiza Architecture Studio from Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico.

Recommended Videos

Carnitas Don Raul tells KSAT it’s working with Frida Molina, also originally from Morelia, for its branding and with Benny Costello, owner of B&C Construction.

Carnitas Don Raul's new location expected to open next Thursday (Credit: Carnitas Don Raul/Maria Guiza Architecture Studio)

The new location is expected to open at 325 West Jones Avenue. Carnitas Don Raul told KSAT its food truck would be moved to the back of its new location to cook its signature carnitas.

The Blanco Road location will be temporarily closed “until we have controlled the new taquería to perfection,” the business told KSAT.

The renderings show outdoor seating areas with a window on the outside and an indoor area.

Carnitas Don Raul said it would share some of its indoor space with La Benita, which will be selling “Mezcales from Michoacán, tequilas and cervezas mexicanas.”

Carnitas Don Raul's new location expected to open next Thursday (Credit: Carnitas Don Raul/Maria Guiza Architecture Studio)

And if you love all the dishes on the food truck’s menu, fear not. The business plans to keep its current menu but will add desserts such as flan and arroz con leche to give customers new offerings.

As for the music vibe at the new location, the business said there “will be boleros and Mexican pop during breakfast and electro cumbias and Mexican house during the afternoon.”

Carnitas Don Raul's new location expected to open next Thursday (Credit: Carnitas Don Raul/Maria Guiza Architecture Studio)

The business hopes to open its new location by next Thursday. Its new hours of operation would be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sundays and closed Mondays.

Follow the Carnitas Don Raul social media pages for updates.