Transportation department, municipal court open center aimed at teen driver safety education

SAN ANTONIO – A multi-partner initiative under San Antonio’s Vision Zero Plan aims to address an issue in the city’s court systems: unlicensed teen drivers with traffic citations.

In an effort to make roads safer for teen drivers, San Antonio’s Municipal Court partnered with the city’s transportation department to create the Drive SAfely SA Resource and Education Center.

Carla Obledo, the court’s presiding judge, helped establish the center to address the problem. The facility is designed to provide teenagers with the necessary resources to enhance their driving skills and obtain a driver’s license, a city news release said.

“By combining the expertise of the Transportation Department and the commitment of the Municipal Court, we are providing a unique and invaluable resource for unlicensed teenage drivers to learn, grow, and become responsible members of our driving community,” Obeldo said.

The center was partially funded by the transportation department’s Vision Zero SA program, a city plan to eliminate traffic fatalities and strengthen transportation system safety.

Some of the features provided by the center will include interactive training from Vision Zero SA educators on safe driving practices, defensive driving techniques, and the dangers of distracted driving and driving under the influence.

