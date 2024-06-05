Roosevelt High School names new head football coach, athletic director

Darnell Barnes, a 2004 graduate from the school, will take over for Matt Carroll who left for Killeen ISD

SAN ANTONIO – Roosevelt High School didn’t have to go very far in its search for a new head football coach and athletic director, as they already had the man for the job on staff.

The North East Independent School District school announced on Tuesday that assistant coach Darnell Barnes has been promoted to the top position.

“Roosevelt High School is proud to announce our newest Athletic Director Coach Barnes! This Roosevelt Alumni will build culture and leadership within our student-athletes. We’re lucky to have you - RIDER PRIDE IS ALIVE,” the school said in a social media post.

Barnes, a 2004 graduate of the high school, will take over for Matt Carroll, who left to take an athletic job in the Killeen Independent School District.

Barnes has been with the school eight years and was the football team’s linebackers and special teams coordinator. He is also the school’s track throwers coach, according to the school’s website. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from East Central University.

Last year, Roosevelt finished 6-4 in football, going 4-4 in district play. Barnes will now look to adjust the program in his image, as they try to move on after losing talented senior Brennan Carroll, who rushed for 2,253 yards and 26 touchdowns.