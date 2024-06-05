Video shows two gunmen moments before man is shot, killed on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information leading to an arrest in connection with a fatal West Side shooting.

Police responded to the 1200 block of South San Marcos on the evening of Sunday, May 19.

Miguel Angel Marquez, 33, was found bleeding from a gunshot wound in a nearby residence, according to police.

The Crime Stoppers post said Marquez arrived home but was locked out of the gate. After his stepfather let him in, Marquez briefly returned outside for several minutes.

Surveillance video shows two men armed with guns moments prior to the shooting.

A single shot was heard outside, and Marquez was heard yelling for help, Crime Stoppers said.

Marquez was later transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

