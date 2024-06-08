City of San Antonio shares list of places to stay cool

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a place to stay cool in the sweltering heat, the city has put together some suggestions.
|City Council District
|Facility Name
|Address
|District 1
|Westfall Branch Library
|6111 Rosedale Ct., 78201
|District 2
|Copernicus Community Center
|5003 Lord Rd., 78220
|District 3
|Southside Lions Senior Center
|3303 Pean Valley Dr., 78210
|District 4
|Miller’s Pond Community Center
|6075 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242
|District 5
|Normoyle Community Center
|700 Culberson Ave., 78225
|District 6
|Guerra Branch Library
|7978 W. Military Dr., 78227
|District 7
|Garza Community Center
|1450 Mira Vista, 78228
|District 8
|Igo Branch Library
|13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy., 78249
|District 9
|Walker Ranch Senior Center
|835 W Rhapsody Dr., 78216
|District 10
|Northeast Senior Center
|4135 Thousand Oaks Dr., 78217
Click the link to see the City’s Interactive Places to Stay Cool Map for the full list of locations and operating hours for each one.