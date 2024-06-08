100º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

City of San Antonio shares list of places to stay cool

Facilities are available all over town; full list on city’s website

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: Weather, San Antonio, Bexar County, Cooling Centers
City of San Antonio offers residents places to stay cool. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a place to stay cool in the sweltering heat, the city has put together some suggestions.

City Council DistrictFacility NameAddress
District 1Westfall Branch Library6111 Rosedale Ct., 78201
District 2Copernicus Community Center5003 Lord Rd., 78220
District 3Southside Lions Senior Center3303 Pean Valley Dr., 78210
District 4Miller’s Pond Community Center6075 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242
District 5Normoyle Community Center700 Culberson Ave., 78225
District 6Guerra Branch Library7978 W. Military Dr., 78227
District 7Garza Community Center1450 Mira Vista, 78228
District 8Igo Branch Library13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy., 78249
District 9Walker Ranch Senior Center835 W Rhapsody Dr., 78216
District 10Northeast Senior Center4135 Thousand Oaks Dr., 78217

Recommended Videos

Click the link to see the City’s Interactive Places to Stay Cool Map for the full list of locations and operating hours for each one.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos