City of San Antonio shares list of places to stay cool

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a place to stay cool in the sweltering heat, the city has put together some suggestions.

City Council District Facility Name Address District 1 Westfall Branch Library 6111 Rosedale Ct., 78201 District 2 Copernicus Community Center 5003 Lord Rd., 78220 District 3 Southside Lions Senior Center 3303 Pean Valley Dr., 78210 District 4 Miller’s Pond Community Center 6075 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242 District 5 Normoyle Community Center 700 Culberson Ave., 78225 District 6 Guerra Branch Library 7978 W. Military Dr., 78227 District 7 Garza Community Center 1450 Mira Vista, 78228 District 8 Igo Branch Library 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy., 78249 District 9 Walker Ranch Senior Center 835 W Rhapsody Dr., 78216 District 10 Northeast Senior Center 4135 Thousand Oaks Dr., 78217

Click the link to see the City’s Interactive Places to Stay Cool Map for the full list of locations and operating hours for each one.