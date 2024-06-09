98º
Missing Seguin woman found dead at rest stop on I-37, authorities say

San Patricio County’s sheriff says her cause of death has not been determined

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas – A 29-year-old woman who disappeared from Seguin was found dead Saturday night in her vehicle, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said in a social media post.

San Patricio County is a county north of Corpus Christi, which is located in Nueces County.

Rivera said the woman was the only person inside her vehicle when she was found near a rest stop along Interstate 37.

The woman’s disappearance was reported by her sister on June 5, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman’s cause of death has not been determined.

