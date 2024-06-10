75º
Bazan Branch Library reopens Monday after roof repair

Regular service, events resume at the library after reopening

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bazan Branch Library, West Side, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The Bazan Branch of the San Antonio Public Library will reopen Monday afternoon after its metal roof system and downspouts were replaced.

The library at 2200 West Commerce Street closed on April 29 for maintenance to repair the roof, which had been damaged by hail.

Bazan Branch Library reopens Monday after roof repair (Credit: SAPL)

The Bazan Branch Library will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It will also return to regular service, and holds will return to the branch on Monday.

The library will host programs and activities during Summer with SAPL. Click here for a full list of upcoming events.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

