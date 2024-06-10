San Antonio Public Library offers summer events and programs for all ages

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library is keeping kids and adults cool and active this summer with events and programs.

The SAPL summer series features free activities and giveaways at all libraries for the season. Many of the events take place at the Central Library, 600 Soledad St., which has free parking with validation for up to three hours.

Recommended Videos

“Magicians, crafts, music, animal encounters, science, art, nature, history, and bubbles are all part of the program schedule for this year’s Summer with SAPL for children and families,” a news release states. “With programs each week at every location, there’s something for everyone all summer long at the San Antonio Public Library.”

Here are some giveaways and activities to know about:

Free books: Children up to 12 years old can take a brand-new book home to start their summer reading. The books are available at any library, while supplies last.

Free totes: Adults can visit any SAPL location to get a free screen-printed tote in a variety of colors, while supplies last.

Meet the Paletas: A new Paleta character will be released every week through July 22. The Paletas will each have their own recommended reading list and backstory. Readers can also pick up a collectible bookmark for each character.

Paleta Goal Card: Families can use the card to keep track of their reading or audiobook-listening goals for the summer. They can also jot down what skills they want to learn or programs they want to attend. Once completed, they can post their cards to the display at their library.

Teen programming: High school students can experience teen-led activities like music production, book exploration, tech discovery, art creation, video gaming and more. Weekly activities will take place at all libraries, and daily activities will take place at the Teen Library at Central Library and online at the 210teenlibrary Discord High school students can experience teen-led activities like music production, book exploration, tech discovery, art creation, video gaming and more. Weekly activities will take place at all libraries, and daily activities will take place at the Teen Library at Central Library and online at the 210teenlibrary Discord server . They can also pick up a free shirt at any library, while supplies last. A Teen Pride Party will be held on Friday, June 21 from 2-4 p.m. at the Teen Library at Central Library, 600 Soledad St.

Read also: