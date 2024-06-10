Brahmas hold off Battlehawks to advance to UFL Championship Game

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 09: Dany Garcia hands the XFL championship trophy to head coach Wade Phillips of the San Antonio Brahmas after a win against the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship Game at The Dome at America’s Center on June 09, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/UFL/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – After defeating the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, the San Antonio Brahmas are United Football League (UFL) Championship Game bound.

In back-to-back weeks, the Brahmas played at the Battlehawks with their season on the line.

San Antonio would strike first, or so we thought. On the opening drive, Chase Garbers throws to the endzone, but Kameron Kelly picks it off.

But St. Louis could not celebrate for long. The Battlehawks attempted a flea flicker off that interception, and the ball got loose, recovered by the Brahmas’ Teez Tabor.

San Antonio took advantage of the turnover. Two plays later, Chase threw over the middle to Marquez Stevenson, and the Brahmas went up 7-0 after the first quarter.

At halftime, San Antonio was up 13-3.

In the third quarter, Anthony McFarlan extended the Brahmas lead after taking off for a 69-yard touchdown, giving San Antonio a 19-3 lead.

Then, St. Louis scored a quick touchdown. The Brahmas then fumbled, and Pita scooped it up and took it back for the touchdown.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Brahmas led 22-15 and held off the Battlehawks for the rest of the game.

Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips received a Gatorade bath following the 25-15 victory, the team’s first win over St. Louis this season.

The Brahmas will next face the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL Championship Game on June 16 at 4 p.m.

San Antonio won its only matchup against the Stallions several weeks ago, 18-9, in the Alamodome.

