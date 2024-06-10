Hardberger Park offers free ways to keep kids engaged in learning this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Kids are out for the summer and that means the dreadful “summer slide” is a threat. That’s the tendency for students to loose or forget some of the things they learned when they’re on vacation.

David Jimenez, Education Coordinator for the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Natural Areas Division, says there are plenty of ways parents can engage their kids.

Recommended Videos

“Taking kids out in nature, getting them off the computer or their cellphone or tablet, it’s a win-win in every way you look at it,” he said.

On June 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. you can join more than 70 people for a Pride Hike.

“Nature itself is very diverse and a healthy ecosystem that has all kinds of plants and animals. And we like to celebrate the diversity of both nature and community here,” Jimenez said.

There’s a T-shirt for the event for those who want to support the park.

On June 22 at 8 a.m. you can bring the bigger kids out on a nature walk. This month they are talking about native plants that can be grown at home and support local wildlife.

One of the favorites is “Starting out Wild” and there are seven sessions.

“Those classes look like a short nature lesson, a story, a snack, a craft and a little nature walk. They’re a lot of fun and those usually have a good turnout,” he said.

The events are all free, you can find the calendar by clicking here.