Highway 181 closed in both directions in Karnes County due to 18-wheeler rollover

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – Both directions of State Highway 181 in Karnes County are closed after a semi-truck carrying hazardous materials rolled over, the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred at 1:20 p.m. near the Karnes and Wilson County line.

It’s unclear exactly what was on the truck; however, as of 4:50 p.m., the highway was “still closed until further notice,” KCSO told KSAT. An update to the sheriff’s office Facebook page just after 5:20 p.m. said the road closures are expected to last into the evening.

KCSO reported minor injuries and did not believe the public was in danger as the materials were localized to the crash site, the post said.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at SH 181 and FM 887 on the north side of Falls City, and southbound traffic is being diverted at SH 181 and CR 202 on the south end of Wilson County.

The sheriff’s office said traffic control measures are being set up at the intersection of SH 181 and FM 541 in Poth to further alleviate congestion.