Man killed in hit-and-run just east of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was hit and killed by a vehicle just east of downtown late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Commerce Street, not far from South Hackberry Street and the Alamodome.

According to police, the man was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the SUV did not stop to render aid. The driver has not been found.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.