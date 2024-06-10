U.S. Attorney’s office, ATF announce joint initiative focused on machine gun conversion devices in Texas

A handful of fully automatic conversion devices is displayed for a photograph, above semi-automatic pistols, some with conversion devices installed making them fully automatic, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va. Machine guns have been illegal in the U.S. for decades, but in recent years the country has seen a new surge of weapons capable of automatic fire. Small pieces of plastic or metal used to convert legal guns into homemade machine guns are helping to fuel gun violence. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Attorney’s office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will hold a press conference Monday to address what they say is a growing prevalence of machine gun conversion devices across Texas.

The event is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Topper will announce a joint initiative.

According to the Austin-American Statesman, the initiative is called Operation Texas Kill Switch, and it’s aimed at heightening awareness of the devices and increasing prosecution for anyone who manufactures, sells and possesses them.

The ATF has been warning of the increased prevalence of the devices, which can be made of metal or plastic and even printed with 3D printers.

The agencies are collaborating with local and state agencies to identify the devices.

They’re also asking the public to reach out to law enforcement if they are aware of someone with a switch.

From now until Aug. 31, Crime Stoppers will offer rewards of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to the apprehension or prosecution of those who possess switches or 3D printers being used to manufacture them. Information may also be submitted directly to ATF online.