BCSO searching for 16-year-old girl last seen in southwest Bexar County

Kayla Oyervides is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

(Copyright 2024 by Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to locate a 16-year-old girl who disappeared.

BCSO said Kayla Oyervides was last seen on June 2 in the 5600 block of Forest Canyon in southwest Bexar County.

Kayla told her family that she was going to a lake with her friend, but she has not been heard from since, according to BCSO.

Kayla is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. BCSO said she was last noticed wearing a grey tank top, grey shorts and black sandals.

If you have any information regarding Kayla’s whereabouts, please contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or at missingpersons@bexar.org.

