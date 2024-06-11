Kerrville-Schreiner Park offers free admission for Dads this Father’s Day

KERRVILLE, Texas – In honor of Father’s Day this Sunday, all father figures can enter Kerrville-Schreiner Park for free by purchasing a child day pass.

It’s the ideal time to experience the magic of the Hill Country night sky.

Recommended Videos

“Tucked away on the Guadalupe River, KSP is 517 acres of Hill Country wilderness, just three miles from charming and historic Downtown Kerrville,” a news release said.

Originally built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s and a state park until 2004, KSP is now a beloved city park for outdoor adventurers.

Kerrville-Schreiner Park offers the following activities:

Camping

Cabin rentals

More than 13 miles of hiking

Mountain biking trails

Riverfront for picnicking and paddling

The park provides a variety of accommodations, from riverside tent sites to full hook-up RV sites, tepees, and cabins, making it a perfect getaway for both vacationers and staycationers.

The Kerrville-Schreiner Park offers day and annual passes for your summer adventure list.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300 or email recreation@kerrvilletx.gov.

Find more Things to Do stories on KSAT.com