Man hit, killed while moving son out of the way of vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the driver of a Toyota truck who hit and killed a father earlier this month.

Raul Pena was struck after moving his son out of the way of the truck on June 3 at the Dove Canyon Access Road near Loop 1604, in West Bexar County.

“Raul Pena managed to prevent his son from being hit by the pickup, however, he later succumbed to his injuries as a result of the accident,” BCSO said in a Facebook post.

The truck, believed to be a Toyota Tacoma, fled the scene. Surveillance footage shows the vehicle turning onto Marbach Road and then Pue Road, according to BCSO.

The suspect vehicle may be in the Falcon Wolf, Big Wolf Creek, Pue Road, Sunset Place or Lynwood Village neighborhoods.

Deputies believe the truck has damage to its hood and grill. The “T” and “O” from “TOYOTA” on the grill will be missing, leaving the letters “YOTA,” BCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or bcsotips@bexar.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.