82º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Uvalde Police Department appoints new mental health, family violence investigator

New position added as part of Uvalde PD’s Guardian Initiative

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Uvalde, Uvalde Police Department, Mental Health
Det. Corp. Jessica Zamora has been appointed to serve as the new Mental Health/Family Violence Police Investigator for Uvalde PD. (Credit: Uvalde PD)

SAN ANTONIO – The Uvalde Police Department has created a new position dedicated to mental health and family violence investigations as part of its Guardian Initiative.

Det. Corp. Jessica Zamora, who has more than seven years of experience in law enforcement, has been appointed to serve as the new Mental Health/Family Violence Police Investigator for Uvalde PD, according to a news release.

Recommended Videos

Zamora will focus on following up with people who have experienced a mental health crisis or family violence to ensure they’re getting the right resources.

The new investigator has two associate degrees from Southwest Texas Junior College and an Advanced Peace Officer Certification. She also has training with the Southwest Texas Fusion Center, San Antonio PD Behavioral Threat Group, Family Violence Unit and Mental Health Unit, a news release said.

“This initiative is another example of our unwavering commitment to improving police services and ensuring the well-being of our community,” said Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado.

Uvalde PD is looking for mental health professionals, medical personnel and clergy members to collaborate with it to strengthen its support network.

“By working together with community partners, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those experiencing crises,” Delgado said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos