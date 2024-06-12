Airlines compete for Longhorn fans with promotions, flights for game trips

SAN ANTONIO – Two national airlines are trying to win over sports fans with new travel promotions and flights for 2024 game trips.

Southwest Airlines, according to their website, will fly nonstop to Detroit for fans choosing to attend the Texas Longhorns versus Michigan Wolverines football game, which is slated for 11 a.m. on Sept. 7, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Recommended Videos

“Thinking about following your favorite college football team on the road this season? Southwest just made it easier for you with extra flights to see six marquee matchups in September and October,” the airline said. “On key weekends, we’ve added extra service between New Orleans and Las Vegas, Nashville and Oklahoma City, as well as Atlanta and Austin. Additionally, new service kicks off between Austin and Detroit, Birmingham and Milwaukee, and Columbus and Portland, Ore.”

The two non-stop flights are designed to help with game day travel. The flights will depart Austin at 11:40 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5 and 6, and will land at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) at 3:35 p.m. local time. The airport is roughly 25 miles east of Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The airline said they are also offering return flights, one on Sunday, Sept. 8, leaving Detroit at 9 a.m. and arriving in Austin at 10:55 a.m. and another leaving at 4:55 p.m. and arriving at 6:50 p.m.

There is speculation that the flights will actually help in setting the largest attendance record for a Texas Longhorns’ football game. The current official record for attendance at a Texas football game home or away, is 105,565 and that was set on September 10, 2005, when the Longhorns played the Ohio State Buckeyes, which was a 25-22 victory.

Southwest Airlines, however, didn’t stop there for football fans, as the airline also is offering flights to Austin from Atlanta in anticipation of the big Oct. 19 game against the likely No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. A return flight is also scheduled for Oct. 20.

American creates contest for lucky Longhorn fan

American meanwhile, has created a contest where a lucky winner and a guest will be able to fly to a Texas Longhorns’ volleyball game in Florida, courtesy of the airline.

The Longhorns are scheduled to play in the state of Florida during the dates of Oct. 5 and Oct. 7, according to a social media post released by the school. The teams and times for the games have not yet been announced.

Fans are able to enter daily for a chance to win, according to the airline.

The University of Texas already has an American Airlines Longhorns Perks Program, making it the official airline and airline rewards program of the school.