Downtown San Antonio hotel to start hosting monthly art fairs

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown San Antonio hotel will host monthly art fairs starting this month.

The Sunday Art Fair at Hotel Contessa starts on June 20 and will continue every last Sunday of the month. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hotel Contessa, 306 W. Market St.

The inaugural event will also include complimentary mimosas, prosecco and small bites.

According to a news release, the events will feature six to 10 local artists in the atrium of the hotel.

Local artists David Blancas, Ana Fernandez, Martin Emanuel Rangel and Allison Gregory will have their work featured in the inaugural event.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to browse, appreciate, and acquire these unique artworks, fostering a direct connection between the community and its vibrant artistic scene,” the release states.

The events are free and open to the public.