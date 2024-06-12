85º
Downtown San Antonio hotel to start hosting monthly art fairs

First event will be held June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Hotel Contessa at 306 W. Market St. (Don A. Hoffman, Copyright 2015 Don A. Hoffman/Courtesy of Hotel Contessa)

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown San Antonio hotel will host monthly art fairs starting this month.

The Sunday Art Fair at Hotel Contessa starts on June 20 and will continue every last Sunday of the month. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hotel Contessa, 306 W. Market St.

The inaugural event will also include complimentary mimosas, prosecco and small bites.

According to a news release, the events will feature six to 10 local artists in the atrium of the hotel.

Local artists David Blancas, Ana Fernandez, Martin Emanuel Rangel and Allison Gregory will have their work featured in the inaugural event.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to browse, appreciate, and acquire these unique artworks, fostering a direct connection between the community and its vibrant artistic scene,” the release states.

The events are free and open to the public.

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

