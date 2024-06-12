Is Roblox safe? We want to hear about your experiences

The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet. (AP Photo/Leon Keith)

Roblox is extraordinarily popular with kids.

The gaming platform allows kids to play user-created games or even create games themselves.

There is also a social media component that allows users to talk to other users or collaborate with them.

While there are parental controls, the platform isn’t impermeable to hackers, scammers and online predators.

KSAT is working on a story about Roblox and we want to hear from you.

What has your experience been with Roblox?

Submit your comments in the prompt below and let us know if you’d like to be interviewed.