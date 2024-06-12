93º
Is Roblox safe? We want to hear about your experiences

Weigh in on your experience with the popular gaming platform

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Roblox, Parenting, Video Games, Online Safety
The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet. (AP Photo/Leon Keith) (Leon Keith)

Roblox is extraordinarily popular with kids.

The gaming platform allows kids to play user-created games or even create games themselves.

There is also a social media component that allows users to talk to other users or collaborate with them.

While there are parental controls, the platform isn’t impermeable to hackers, scammers and online predators.

KSAT is working on a story about Roblox and we want to hear from you.

What has your experience been with Roblox?

Submit your comments in the prompt below and let us know if you’d like to be interviewed.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

