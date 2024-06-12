‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy returns to San Antonio theaters this week

SAN ANTONIO – The “one ring to rule them all” will be returning to theaters in Fathom’s re-release of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy later this week.

However, it’s not the standard form of the movies but the extended versions.

Recommended Videos

The “Fellowship of the Ring” and “The Two Towers” will each run about three and a half hours. “Return of the King” will have a run time of around four hours.

These movies are not to be watched in one go, either. They will be showing on six separate dates.

The “Fellowship of the Ring” will be shown in theaters on June 15. “The Two Towers” is on June 16, and “The Return of the King” is on June 17.

The June 15-17 showings will be available at seven different theaters in San Antonio, including Regal Alamo Quarry, Regal Northwoods, and Santikos Casa Blanca.

Additional screenings in Austin

If you can’t make those dates don’t worry. The “one ring” has given Fathom the power to show the movies again on June 22-24, this time in 4DX.

The June 22-24 screenings will only be available in two theaters in Austin — the Regal Metropolitan and Regal Gateway.

Tickets are now available on the Fathom Events website.

Find more Things to Do stories on KSAT.com here