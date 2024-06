(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Moses Flores fled on foot on Wednesday afternoon.

HONDO, Texas – Medina County authorities are pursuing a wanted man and request the public to avoid the Hondo Nature Trail area.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said Moses Flores is wanted on a felony warrant for evading arrest or detention.

Hondo police and MCSO are searching for Flores at the Hondo Nature Trail off Castro Avenue and FM-462.

Flores is wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans, and flip-flops.