San Antonio Spurs to host free official NBA Draft watch party at The Rock at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will host a free official NBA Draft watch party at The Rock at La Cantera later this month.

Fans are invited to watch the Spurs make its first round of picks on the 40-foot LED screen on Frost Plaza. The team has the fourth and eighth picks in the first round.

The watch party will also have a raffle for autographed memorabilia and merch, as well as food for purchase and a special appearance from the Coyote.

Kickoff for festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on June 26, with the broadcast starting an hour later at Frost Plaza on 1 Spurs Way.

The first 100 fans to RSVP and check into the event will get free drink tickets. You can RSVP by texting “DRAFTSA” to 210-444-5050.

The event is open to all ages, and RSVPing is optional.

Parking is free for the event. Click here to see the map.

