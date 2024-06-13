81º
Southwest ISD to provide free school supplies for elementary and middle school students

Parents need to register their children for the 2024-2025 school year to receive free supplies

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

School supplies (Pixabay)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Elementary and middle school students in the Southwest Independent School District will receive free school supplies this upcoming school year.

During a board meeting on Wednesday, trustees voted unanimously to provide school supplies at no cost to parents. They will receive customized, prepackaged kits designed from teacher supply lists.

Eligible students need to be registered for the 2024-25 school year.

“We understand that back-to-school expenses can add up, and we want to relieve some of that stress for our families,” Southwest ISD Superintendent Jeanette Ball said in a news release. “With this initiative, parents can focus on preparing their children for a successful academic year without the added burden of school supply costs.”

The total cost for the school supplies is $225,000.

Also on Wednesday night, trustees approved a 2% raise for all full-time employees as part of their compensation plan for the upcoming school year. They also approved a $1,000 retention bonus for eligible employees.

