SWISD approves 2% pay increase for all full-time staff

Some employees could receive the increased pay as early as next month

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Southwest Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a 2% raise for all full-time employees on Wednesday as part of their compensation plan for the upcoming school year, the district said in a press release.

Along with the 2% raise, the district approved a $1,000 retention bonus for eligible employees.

“Our employees and educators are important to us, and we value their dedication to our students. As a board, we support them in every way we can. This compensation plan is one of the many ways we are demonstrating our commitment to always prioritizing each and every one of them,” said Sylvester Vasquez Jr., President of the SWISD Board.

Some other highlights from the board meeting include an increased entry pay of $61,000 for new teachers, a $3,000 stipend bonus for bilingual teachers, a starting pay raise of $19 for bus drivers, and a starting pay of $16.10 for clerical and auxiliary positions.

The release clarified that employees will receive the pay increase determined by their contract start date for the upcoming school year. This means that some employees could see the pay increase reflected in their next month’s paycheck.

All pay raises for the upcoming SWISD school year are based on the midpoint for each respective pay grade, according to the district.

According to SWISD, the entire compensation plan will cost around $4.6 million for the district.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He's worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.

