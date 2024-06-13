96º
Local News

Spriester Sessions: Life’s journey through paint and plaster with artist Anel Flores

Flores’ newest exhibit ‘I Am Home’ is on display at the Mexican Cultural Institute at Hemisfair Park

Steve Spriester, Anchor

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Spriester Sessions, Art, Culture, San Antonio
Anel Flores’ newest exhibit is “I Am Home.” It largely chronicles her journey to discovering who she really is. (KSAT)

She calls herself a “queer artist,” but she is also very clear: her art is for everybody.

The beautiful and the painful are all on display at the Mexican Cultural Institute at Hemisfair Park.

It’s also not lost on Flores that this exhibit is happening during the heart of Pride Month.

In the latest episode of Spriester Sessions, Anel Flores walks through her life’s story frame by frame, her art, her inspiration, and her advocacy for what she calls the “lies” being used against the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I am Home” runs through June 27.

Find more coverage like this on the South Texas Pride page.

You can watch the full Spriester Sessions interview with Flores in the video player below:

