YMCA offers complimentary membership from June 16-23 to celebrate 148th birthday

SAN ANTONIO – The YMCA of Greater San Antonio is celebrating its 148th birthday next week, and it’s inviting the community to enjoy a complimentary week of fun at the Y from June 16-23 for “Everyone is a Member Week.”

The YMCA has multiple activities for all families to enjoy.

“Dive into open swimming, access the Y’s gym facilities, utilize wellness center equipment, and participate in group exercise classes,” a news release said.

The free week is available at the following locations:

Boerne Family YMCA

Cibolo Family YMCA

D.R. Semmes Family YMCA

Davis-Scott Family YMCA

Harvey E. Najim Family YMCA

Mays Family YMCA at Potranco

Schertz Family YMCA

Thousand Oaks Family YMCA

YMCA at O.P. Schnabel Park

Walzem Family YMCA

Westside Family YMCA

A photo ID is required for admission during “Everyone is a Member Week.”

Those who want to join the Y during that week can sign up with no joining fees. Find more membership information here.

For more information about summer activities at the YMCA, click here.