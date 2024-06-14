BCSO looking for missing 39-year-old man who traveled to San Antonio for job training

Brandon Forbes, 39, was last seen in Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a 39-year-old man.

BCSO said Brandon Forbes was last heard from on June 6.

A family friend dropped Forbes off at George Bush International Airport in Houston on June 5, and he traveled to San Antonio for job training.

His mother said he last spoke with Forbes via cell phone on June 6. He told her he “was fine” and in a hotel room in San Antonio, according to BCSO.

The name of the hotel and its location are unknown.

Forbes is employed by a security alarm company. He weighs 240 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He is diagnosed with a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with any information on Forbes’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.