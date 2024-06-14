San Antonio Parks and Recreation hosting Pride Resource Fair on June 22

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Parks and Recreation will host a free Pride Resource Fair next week.

The event is open to all community members, including families and their allies.

The fair will feature representative organizations, presentations, advocacy, and health and wellness resources. Plus, there will be social activities and giveaways for attendees.

The 2024 Pride Resource Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. It will be held at the Berta Almaguer Dance Studio & Community Center, 138 S Josephine Tobin Dr.