78º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Parks and Recreation hosting Pride Resource Fair on June 22

Event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: South Texas Pride, LGBTQ+, San Antonio Parks and Recreation
Pride Resource Fair on June 22 (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Parks and Recreation will host a free Pride Resource Fair next week.

The event is open to all community members, including families and their allies.

Recommended Videos

The fair will feature representative organizations, presentations, advocacy, and health and wellness resources. Plus, there will be social activities and giveaways for attendees.

The 2024 Pride Resource Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. It will be held at the Berta Almaguer Dance Studio & Community Center, 138 S Josephine Tobin Dr.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos