97º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

2 injured after driver suffers medical episode while exiting parking garage, SAPD says

A 67-year-old man remains in critical condition

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio
Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after two vehicles collided outside of a downtown parking garage, according to San Antonio police.  

The vehicles collided around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday near Bowie Street and East Commerce Street.

Recommended Videos

Two people inside an SUV were on Bowie St. when they stopped at a traffic light.

A driver exiting a parking garage suffered a medical episode, likely a seizure, and struck the SUV, SAPD said.

Police said both vehicles veered onto a sidewalk following the collision.

Both people inside of the SUV were hospitalized. A 62-year-old woman is in stable, and a 67-year-old man is in critical condition, SAPD said.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos