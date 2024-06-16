2 injured after driver suffers medical episode while exiting parking garage, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after two vehicles collided outside of a downtown parking garage, according to San Antonio police.

The vehicles collided around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday near Bowie Street and East Commerce Street.

Two people inside an SUV were on Bowie St. when they stopped at a traffic light.

A driver exiting a parking garage suffered a medical episode, likely a seizure, and struck the SUV, SAPD said.

Police said both vehicles veered onto a sidewalk following the collision.

Both people inside of the SUV were hospitalized. A 62-year-old woman is in stable, and a 67-year-old man is in critical condition, SAPD said.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.