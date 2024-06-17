Comedian Kathy Griffin brings her standup comedy to San Antonio

FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 6, 2018.

SAN ANTONIO – You can add another standup comedian to this year’s list of comedians visiting San Antonio.

Kathy Griffin, two-time Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian, will soon visit the Alamo City to showcase her show “My Life on the PTSD-List.”

Griffin will perform her standup comedy show at 7:30 p.m. on November 16 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 21 at the Majestic Theatre website or the ATG Entertainment box office on Houston Street.

Griffin is known for her “Laugh Your Head Off” world tour and docu-comedy feature film, “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story. The film can be found on streaming services such as Amazon Prime.

