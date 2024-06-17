Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after backing vehicle into home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was detained on suspicion of DWI after crashing his vehicle into a home on the city’s North Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block of West Mariposa Drive, not far from Interstate 10.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle had backed up into someone’s house. There were no reported injuries.

SAPD said firefighters shored up the damaged area and then worked to make sure the home was stable.

Police did not identify the driver.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.