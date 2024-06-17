San Antonio ISD seeks community input on how to repurpose empty school buildings

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD community is actively trying to get the neighborhoods involved in what happens to the buildings left empty following the district’s “Rightsizing” plan.

Each month, San Antonio ISD’s Repurposing Panel meets to discuss ideas and plans for what to do with the more than a dozen campuses after they were shut down.

The meetings for the Repurposing Panel are open to the community. Information can be found here.

Renee Watson, a community member and a product of SAISD, is on the panel. She urges communities to be involved in having a say but is also looking for investors who need space.

“We want active engagement,” Watson said. “You may not be in education. You may not be an educator, but we’re all about the community to make sure that this happens because we want you to be involved. Don’t wait ‘til after the decisions are made to try to get involved.”

The district has hired a consulting group of real estate experts to help with suggestions and connections to repurpose the buildings. There are ideas about working with nonprofits and joint ventures, but Watson said it has to make financial sense for SAISD to ensure that money is not taken from the classrooms.

“Don’t depend on the district to put the money on the table,” Watson said. “That’s the way we’re looking at it because that’s why we’re talking about repurposing these facilities to begin with. There are a lot of issues with funding and public education.”

If you have ideas, reach out to the district by email or attend one of the meetings. More information here.

